Detroit native who prosecuted Derek Chauvin case never took outcome for granted

DETROIT – It’s no secret that Detroit has produced leaders all over the country, the city can now add the Minnesota Attorney General to that list. Keith Ellison is making a big impact in the Derek Chauvin Case, surrounding the death of George Floyd.

“I would say, this is not a case of explicit KKK style racism, it’s more of an institutional problem that means that people of color get worse outcomes in general,” said Ellison.

Ellison spoke on the Today show about his role in the trial of Chauvin as the lead prosecutor. In the interview Ellison admits, he was skeptical that the ex-cop would be convicted, even though the video of Floyd’s death was clear as day.

“If you look at the history, there’s ample reason to doubt. Look at the Rodney King case. Didn’t that video shock the world? Weren’t we all convinced based on the 57 blows to that man. So, we actually approached the case as if we didn’t have the video and then when we put the video in, it was the icing on the cake,” Ellison said.

As for Chauvin’s sentencing, Ellison is hoping for something fair.

“It should not be a vindictive sentence, it should not be a sentenced designed to advance a political cause. It should be a sentence that reflects the severity of harm inflicted upon George Floyd and the people who loved him and his family who are the surviving victims,” said Ellison.

Chauvin’s sentencing will happen in the middle of June, while the three other ex-cops involved in Floyd’s Death will go to trial in August.