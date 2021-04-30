Canton police work with coalition for inclusive communities to examine police misconduct investigations

CANTON, Mich. – The Canton Police Department is teaming up with Canton Coalition for Inclusive Communities (CCIC) to create the Police Transparency and Guidance Subcommittee.

The group will operate as a subcommittee out of the CCIC and be tasked with examining police misconduct investigations.

Their focus will be on complaints regarding use of force, false arrest and complaints alleging racial profiling or bias-based policing.

This committee will help express a community-driven voice as it relates to police service. As we deploy some of the best police officers in our state, we are at the same time increasing our transparency and developing another mechanism to find solutions and build a stronger bond with our citizens. Canton police Chief Chad Baugh

The committee will be led by citizens and consist of five members of the CCIC. They will provide annual reports that will be reviewed with the Township Supervisor and Board of Trustees.

We are proud to say that Canton is taking a proactive step in strengthening our police and community partnership. The new committee will not replace any of the current policy processes we have in place, but instead increase transparency and commitment to our residents. Anne Marie Graham-Hudak, Canton Township Supervisor

Committee members will receive ongoing legal, labor and education training related to the best practices of holistic policing.

