Detroit family wants answers after 4 bodies found in man’s gravesite

DETROIT – A Detroit family was shocked when they discovered a man’s gravesite had several bodies inside.

“Four bodies were in there and none of them were his,” said the man’s aunt, Jacqueline Brown-Parks.

Desmond Stinson had suffered seizures for years and died in his sleep.

“He died in 2016 and we’re visiting someone else where his grave markers at,” Brown-Parks said.

The family buried Stinson at Gethsemane Cemetery. His mother recently died and the family wanted to bury Stinson next to his mother at a different cemetery. When they tried to exhume the body, they found several bodies in his plot.

“Everybody is blaming somebody but we are the victims in all of this,” Brown-Parks said.

The family is now worried this isn’t an isolated case.

“If that’s not my loved one, whoever Alan C. Williams is. I’ve just seen their body in my loved one’s spot,” Brown-Parks said.