Sterling Heights police searching for 89-year-old woman

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 89-year-old Frances Cipriano.

Cipriano, who Sterling Heights police said is in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Police said she was last seen in Fraser when bowling in the area of 14 Mile and Garfield roads. She drives a red 2008 Cadillac STS with the Michigan license plate No. CND713.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 586-469-5502 or 911 in an emergency.

MORE: Missing in Michigan -- missing persons reports