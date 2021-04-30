Mostly Cloudy icon
Sterling Heights police searching for 89-year-old woman

Police say Frances Cipriano in early stage of Alzheimers

DeJanay Booth
, Web Producer

Frances Cipriano
Frances Cipriano (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating missing 89-year-old Frances Cipriano.

Cipriano, who Sterling Heights police said is in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29.

Police said she was last seen in Fraser when bowling in the area of 14 Mile and Garfield roads. She drives a red 2008 Cadillac STS with the Michigan license plate No. CND713.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 586-469-5502 or 911 in an emergency.

