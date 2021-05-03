Michigan tourism industry hoping to thrive summer 2021

DETROIT – As Monday kicked off National Travel and Tourism Week multiple organizations and associations are doing what they can to make sure Michigan stays on the map as a great destination.

The tourism industry might have taken a hit because of COVID-19, but that’s not stopping the organizers at the forefront of the Southeastern Michigan market from bouncing back in the year 2021.

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we are stronger. We continue to see strong signs of recovery with continued vaccinations and testing,” said Tourism Industry Coalition of Michigan President, Dan Ing.

Henry Ford President and CEO, Patricia Mooradian, also commented saying, “While we’re not yet operating at full capacity, we take the health and well being and safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers as our fundamental responsibility that comes first.”

Leaders from several regional organizations and associations had the chance to speak Monday at a press conference highlighting safe travel methods along with all the exciting events coming up this summer.

“We have a couple of new special events headed to Detroit. One is the Motor City Car Crawl and that’s a walkable citywide event that’s activated with new vehicles,” said Detroit Convention and Visitors Bureau Vice President of Marketing, Renee Monforton.

Their biggest goal is to make sure Michiganders and all tourists traveling into the state feel safe while exploring the Great Lakes State.

“We profiled sixteen tourist organizations who have generously gave this past year in spite of all the challenges,” said Patty Janes with Michigan Cares for Tourism.