Police seek vehicle in connection with fatal Detroit shooting

DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide on Detroit’s west side.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 2:10 p.m. on March 21 near the intersection of Grand Boulevard and Linwood Streets. Police said an unknown person fired shots that struck a 41-year-old man.

Police said the man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Authorities said they would like to speak with the occupant of a dark color sedan with damage on the passenger side that was in the area at the time as they may have information regarding the incident.

Video of the vehicle can be seen above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.

Ad

More: Detroit crime news