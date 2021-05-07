Right-wing operatives heading to trial in Michigan over voter intimidation robocalls

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 27: Police officers surround Jacob Wohl as he taunts protesters during a "Trump/Pence Out Now" rally at Black Lives Matter plaza August 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protesters gathered as the Republican National Convention on its final night was set to nominate President Donald Trump for a second term in office. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Two right-wing operatives accused of orchestrating robocalls designed to suppress voter turnout in the 2020 presidential election are heading to trial in Michigan over several felony charges.

Last October, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed several felony charges against Jack Burkman, 54, from Arlington, Virginia, and Jacob Wohl, 23, from Los Angeles, for allegedly attempting to suppress votes in multiple U.S. cities -- specifically those with significant minority populations -- in the U.S. presidential election.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that robocalls riddled with misinformation about mail-in voting were reported in Detroit and a number of other cities across New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Illinois. For Detroit, the calls specifically targeted residents with a 313 area code -- nearly 12,000 of them -- in August of 2020. Officials believe about 85,000 of the robocalls were made nationally.

The recorded message allegedly organized by Burkman and Wohl falsely claimed that people who vote by mail would have their personal information shared in a public database used by police departments to track down old warrants, as well as by credit card companies seeking to collect outstanding debt. The call also falsely claimed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would use that personal information to track people down for mandatory vaccines.

Click here to listen to an audio recording of the robocall.

After Burkman and Wohl were arraigned in Michigan last October, the men reportedly filed a motion to have the case dismissed, which a circuit court judge denied in February. The pair appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals in March and were denied again, meaning their case will be going to trial.

Burkman and Wohl have both been charged with the following offenses:

One count of election law – intimidating voters, a five-year felony;

One count of conspiracy to commit an election law violation, a five-year felony;

One count of using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters, a seven-year felony; and

Using a computer to commit the crime of conspiracy, a seven-year felony.

