Local 4 moms share their experiences parenting during COVID pandemic

DETROIT – As we celebrate Mother’s Day and everything they do for those they love, Local 4′s own moms shared their experiences parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Topics include Kimberly Gill with her son Basil, Karen Drew with her daughters Madison and Morgan, Sandra Ali with Roman, Isla, Tamer and Grant and Paula Tutman with her stepdaughter Morgan. They talk about the challenges they each faced and the joy they found along the way.

You can watch the full story in the video above

More: Mother’s Day