Michigan Gov. Whitmer encourages parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID when it’s available

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration feels vaccinating children will be an important part of moving to the next level of progress.

“We think very soon, I mean probably in the next day or two, those will begin in earnest,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer encouraged parents to get their kids vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available for younger age groups.

“That’s going to be our next big push and so we want to enlist the support and help of parents and educators,” Whitmer said.

Just like with in-person instruction, Whitmer said school districts will implement their own vaccine policies.

At this time the new age group won’t be included in the four vaccination thresholds set out by the state. This week, we hit the first milestone with 55% of Michiganders 16 and up having at least one dose.

Reaching that first tier was boosted by those who got the vaccine out of the state. Officials said getting to 60% and beyond will take renewed efforts.

