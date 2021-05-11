Restaurants Revitalization Fund aims to help businesses impacted by pandemic

With the announcement of the recently launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the DEGC wants to alert all business owners who have been impacted about the money that is available.

DETROIT – As the restaurant industry tries to bounce back from the pandemic, the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation (DEGC) is trying to make the transition as smooth as possible for many businesses.

With the announcement of the recently launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the DEGC wants to alert all business owners who have been impacted about the money that is available.

“We provided business owners with step by step instructions, we’ve walked them through the application process and we were able to answer some of their questions,” said business liaison, Tenecia Johnson.

Detroit Taco Bar and Pasta Bowl owner, Musheya Glenn, had been having a hard time staying afloat during the pandemic especially lately with costs skyrocketing.

“When I would pay $37 for a 40 pound case of chicken, I’m now paying $89,” said Glenn.

She’s one of the many business owners depending on the recently launched Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Something business Liason Tenecia Johnson, with the DEGC has been going door-to-door to owners about.

“The fund is through the SBA, so it’s eligible for $5 million per location, maximum $10 million,” said Johnson.

Glenn has been having a hard time trying to get those funds herself.

“It’s helpful to apply, it would be more helpful if we were approved. If I don’t get the funds at this rate, I don’t see how I’m gonna be able to stay open,” said Glenn.

Regardless, Johnson is still trying to get the word out about the application process that opened up May 5. That has special privileges for certain applicants the first three weeks.

“For the first 21 days, there is a priority window for veteran owned businesses, minority and women owned businesses and those businesses in economically disadvantaged communities. So that’s why this initiative is so important,” said Johnson.

HOW TO APPLY

If you’re a struggling restaurant or bar owner and would like to learn more about how to apply for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, click the link here.