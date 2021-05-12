Michigan governor threatens Enbridge as Line 5 deadline gets closer

MICHIGAN – Enbridge Line 5 pipeline runs under the Straits of Mackinac and the 68-year-old pipeline is at the center of a legal tug of war between Michigan, Canada and Enbridge.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state’s Attorney General Dana Nessel ran on the promise to shutdown the aging pipeline which they believe poses a serious threat to the Great Lakes.

The company had entered into a deal with former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder to build a tunnel around the pipeline, but Whitmer wants it shutdown Wednesday.

The case is at the federal court level and barring a last minute court order it appears there will be no shutdown Wednesday despite the governor’s decision to revoke Enbridge’s permit.

Whitmer’s latest volley is to tell Enbridge the state will attempt to seize the company’s profits if it continues operating past Wednesday.

Meanwhile the lawn of the state Capitol was filled with more than 1,500 hard hats Tuesday as those who depend on the pipeline told a senate committee shutting down Line 5 will cost thousands of jobs.

Then there is the government of Canada who claims shuttering the pipeline will cut off half the energy supply to central Canada.

What happens next depends on whether a settlement can be reached in federal court and whether the Biden administration will intervene.

