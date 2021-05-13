1 hurt in rollover crash involving 2 vehicles in Sterling Heights

A Jeep involved in a rollover crash in Sterling Heights on May 13, 2021.

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One person was injured Thursday in a rollover crash involving two vehicles in Sterling Heights, officials said.

The crash happened Thursday morning at Metro Parkway and Schoenherr Road, according to police.

A Jeep and an SUV were involved in the crash, officials said. Both were badly damaged at the scene, and the back tires of the Jeep were ripped off.

A person was ejected from one of the vehicles, Sterling Heights police said. One person was transported to a nearby hospital. That person’s condition has not been revealed.

Southbound Schoenherr Road was closed north of Metro Parkway. Westbound Metro Parkway was also shut down.

An SUV involved in a rollover crash in Sterling Heights on May 13, 2021. (WDIV)

A Jeep involved in a rollover crash in Sterling Heights on May 13, 2021. (WDIV)