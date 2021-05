DETROIT – The weather has many people thinking about summer, and some are already thinking about one of the summer’s big events -- The Ford Fireworks.

At a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the event will be similar to last year. The Parade Company will have an official announcement next week live on Local 4.

The fireworks event is scheduled for June 28 and can be viewed on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.

