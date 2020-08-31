LIVE COVERAGE: 2020 Ford Fireworks on Local 4 as TV-only event

DETROIT – “The Ford Fireworks,” one of Detroit’s most cherished annual events, will be celebrated as a televised-only and online show - broadcast exclusively on WDIV-Local 4 and live streamed on ClickOnDetroit.

This primetime special will honor the city’s frontline workers and highlight Detroit’s local musical talent on Monday, August 31 from 8 to 10 p.m. Plus, there will be a special performance from Lori Key, the metro Detroit nurse who made national headlines singing “Amazing Grace” during the height of the pandemic.

In response to this unprecedented time and with public safety as a top priority, the fireworks will not be held downtown or viewable from the downtown area.

Like other major cities, this year’s fireworks will be a pop-up display, at a location, which will not be announced.

Barring rain, Devin Scillian and Kimberly Gill will host the broadcast on top of WDIV-Local 4′s downtown studios with the fireworks going off in all their splendor on television and online.

Entertainers include:

Caleb Carroll: Known for his impressive vocal control and “million-dollar-smile,” 18-year-old Caleb Carroll is a talent beyond his years. A native of metro Detroit, Caleb has been singing since he was six years old. Detroit sports fans know Caleb from his many performances of the national anthem at Comerica Park.

Steffanie Christi’an is Tina Turner mixed with Rage Against The Machine and a dash of Alanis Morrisette. She’s performed with a range of artists including actor and DJ Idris Elba, hip-hop legend Talib Kweli, and techno trailblazers Inner City, whom she be joined on their world tour.

Ali McManus: Her vocals are often compared to Stevie Nicks and Dolly Parton. Born 3 months premature she was given a 50/50 chance to live. Now 22 years old, the Detroit born singer/songwriter has beaten the odds. Ali writes intimate original songs that reflect her life, aiming to connect with others through her lyrics and inspire with her story.

Lori Key: This April, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in metro Detroit, Lori became a viral inspiration as she sang “Amazing Grace” during her shift as a nurse. Her rendition has been viewed by millions.

Eric Gutman: For almost three years, he performed in the Tony and Grammy Award-winning sensation, Jersey Boys. With Broadway, off-Broadway and movie credits under his belt, Gutman moved home to Michigan where he wrote and starred in “From Broadway to Obscurity” which he has performed coast-to-coast to sold out audiences.

This year’s fireworks show is themed We Are One Together. “The Ford Fireworks” is produced by The Parade Company and is in its 62nd year as Detroit’s beloved summer tradition. The Parade Company selects the musical arrangement and works exclusively with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects. For more information, please visit theparade.org.

“The Ford Fireworks” can be seen Monday, August 31 from 8 to 10 p.m. only on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.com.