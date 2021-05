In this Local 4 Primetime Special you’ll see the new revelations in a Grosse Pointe mother’s mysterious death that some firmly believe was murder. Defender Karen Drew unravels the case and reveals never-before-seen documents.

Don’t miss the exclusive interview with the man at the center of the controversy, who some say was involved. “This is just a pure and simple evil witch hunt,” he says.

“Dateline Detroit: Secrets of a Small Town” airs Monday at 10 p.m. only on Local 4.