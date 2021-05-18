JoAnn Matouk Romain death case: Reward increased to $100,000 for arrest

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – The daughters of JoAnn Matouk Romain announced Monday they have increased the reward they are offering for information leading to the arrest of the person who killed their mother in 2010.

The reward is now $100,000.

Police continue to call this a suicide case. However, the case remains wide open as Matouk Romain’s children firmly believe she was murdered. They feel the increased reward will bring those with information forward.

Send tips:

Tips can be sent to info@scottlewispi.com or by calling 855-411-LEWIS.

More:

Case background

The family of JoAnn Matouk Romain says it will never give up on finding out what happened to her.

Ad

On the night of Jan. 12, 2010, Grosse Pointe Farms police reported Matouk Romain, then 55, walked out of her evening prayer service at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, continued walking across the street right into Lake St. Clair and killed herself.

However, not everyone agrees with that finding.

“I firmly believe it was a murder,” said crime reporter Scott Burnstein.

Burnstein, an investigative reporter who typically covers mob hits, said the death of JoAnn Matouk Romain captured his curiosity. Matouk Romain’s daughters, Kellie and Michelle Romain, do not believe their mother committed suicide -- they believe something more sinister happened.

“She walked in on something, she heard something she shouldn’t have known,” Michelle Romain said.

Read more here.

Ad

JoAnn Matouk Romain mystery series -- watch here:

Read more here: Karen Drew: Why I decided to cover mysterious death of JoAnn Matouk Romain

Resources: