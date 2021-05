DETROIT – A source told ESPN’s The Undefeated on Saturday that Ben Wallace, former Detroit Pistons star center, will be inducted into the Class of 2021 for the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

According to ESPN, Wallace in addition to the entire 2021 class will be announced on Sunday at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame museum in Springfield, Massachusetts.

