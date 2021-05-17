Live stream: Officials mark final day of mass COVID vaccination clinic at Ford Field

DETROIT – Monday is the final day of the COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic at Ford Field in Detroit.

Officials are marking the site’s final day with a press conference that will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Protect Michigan Commission, the Detroit Lions, FEMA, and Henry Ford Health System will all attend the press conference.

Officials will share findings from a statewide survey on Michigan residents’ perceptions about the vaccine.

Ford Field is Michigan’s largest on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic and first opened on March 24. The clinic operated from 8 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. seven days a week for eight weeks under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program.

