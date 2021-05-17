President Biden’s May 18 visit to Dearborn draws criticism amid Middle East conflict

DEARBORN, Mich. – When he arrives on Tuesday in Dearborn, President Joe Biden will be following three days of protest from pro-Palestinian groups.

As the world watches the fighting in Gaza, eyes and ears will turn to Biden’s visit to Dearborn, which has the nation’s highest density of Arab Americans.

Over the weekend, thousands of pro-Palestinian protestors rallied against Israeli missile strikes in Gaza and the president’s support of Israeli action. Some said Biden’s visit was not welcomed as long as some of the worst fighting in years continues.

Imad Hamad, executive director of the American Human Rights Council, said the message to Biden on Tuesday is a simple one.

“What we ask the president is simple -- stand for humanity, stand for human life. End this misery, end this conflict. We want peace,” Hamad said.

The president has spoken to the Israeli prime minister at least three times in the past week and reiterated his support for Israel -- a message of his own according to the Israeli consulate.

“President Biden spoke yesterday, once again, and he reiterated the right of Israel for self defense, which is something that America believes in,” said Daniel Aschheim, Israeli consulate to the Midwest.

It’s a message that Hamad said is disappointing.

”I think the president is in political denial, that’s the bottom line. He knows the truth, he knows the facts, he knows what’s going on,” he said.

President Biden is expected to arrive at 3 p.m., May 18, before heading to the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. Hamad said there will be demonstrations ahead of and likely during the visit.