Arab Americans call on Biden to intervene in Israel-Palestinian conflict, protest president’s Dearborn visit

DEARBORN, Mich. – Two miles from where President Joe Biden was touring the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn on Tuesday thousands gathered in solidarity with Palestinians.

“Joe Biden is going to hear us today one way or the other,” said Amer Zahr, President of New Generation for Palestine.

The protest was held outside of the Dearborn Police Department’s headquarters.

“Right now over there in the south end that war criminal Joe Biden is waltzing into Dearborn thinking he can walk in, say a few words and leave,” said Zahr.

READ: Israel, Gaza violence overshadows Biden’s domestic plans

READ MORE: Protests expected as President Biden visits Dearborn Ford plant Tuesday

Ad

READ EVEN MORE: Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza

At a press conference earlier Tuesday many spoke to Biden directly.

“Mr. President we ask you to help navigate the peace not to make war,” said one Arab American woman speaking to a crowd of Palestinian supporters. The crowd was chanting, “free, free Palestine.”

The Arab American woman added, “You don’t have to be anti-anything to be pro-Palestinian, you just need to be human with a basic understanding of human rights.”

During Tuesday’s speech at the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center Biden made only one comment regarding the ongoing situation between Palestinians and Israelis while referencing Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

“I tell you what Rashida, I want to say to you I admire your intellect, your passion. I pray that your grandma and family are well I promise, I will do everything to see that they are in the West Bank,” said Biden.

Ad

Many Arab Americans who protested Biden’s Dearborn visit say they helped elect the president and are dissatisfied with his response to the situation abroad.

“I hope he hears us. I hope that he is somebody who can support the Palestinian people,” said one Arab American man who participated in Tuesday’s events.