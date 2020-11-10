Ford to invest $850M in Metro Detroit plants to build electric vehicles

DETROIT – Ford Motor Company is doubling down on it’s push to build electric vehicles with a nearly $1 billion investment in its plants.

A lot of that money is going to stay right in Metro Detroit. Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles.

READ: Ford adding 350 jobs at 2 plants to make electric vehicles

Around 200 workers will be hired at Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022.

Ford says it’s an early investment in the first phase of its plan to build more electric vehicles.

The company announced on Tuesday that it will spend around $150 million at a transmission plant in Sterling Heights. That will be to make electric motors and transaxles for new electric vehicles -- but no new jobs will be added. The investment will help keep 225 positions.

Watch the video above for the full report