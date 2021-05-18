Detroit to hold free swimming lessons for kids this summer

DETROIT – The city of Detroit is offering free swimming lessons for young residents this summer.

In collaboration with Huron-Clinton Metroparks and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy, this summer, the city of Detroit’s parks and recreation department will hold free swimming lessons for kids ages 6 through 17 at the Brennan Pool at Rouge Park. Interested individuals can sign up for one of two sessions, both of which will last five weeks.

Session 1 will last from June 21-July 24, and session 2 will be held from July 26-Aug. 28.

Here are more details about the swimming lessons, as listed by the city:

Classes will be one hour long, twice a week and offered on Mondays/Wednesdays, Tuesdays/Thursdays and Fridays/Saturdays. Pre-registration is required.

Participants will be grouped by age and ability with no lesson having more than 28 students per class.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed with guidance from federal, state and local health officials.

Swim lessons and water safety education will be taught by certified swim coaches.

Every child will receive a free swim bag complete with a swimsuit, t-shirt and swim cap.

Pre- and post-program skills assessments will be conducted to help ensure effectiveness of the program.

Those interested can register for Swim in the D lessons online right here.

Officials say that, according to studies, about 70 percent of children living in Detroit have “little to no swimming ability,” a press release reads Tuesday. The new swimming program is designed to combat that statistic, with an initial goal to teach at least 500 Detroit children how to swim.

