Powerball ticket purchased in Flat Rock scores $1 million

Flat Rock lottery ticket matched all 5 numbers in Michigan Powerball drawing

Cassidy Johncox
, Web Producer

FLAT ROCK, Mich. – Someone, somewhere just won $1 million in the Michigan Powerball.

One ticket purchased from a gas station in Flat Rock near Telegraph and Vreeland roads matched all five white numbers of Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, winning $1 million. The winning numbers were: 11, 13, 55, 56 and 69.

According to the Michigan Lottery, there were no winners for the jackpot or other large prizes of $500,00 to $2 million on Wednesday, though thousands of people won between $4 and $200 in the latest drawing.

The identity of Wednesday’s winner of $1 million is unknown.

The next Michigan Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, May 22.

