Michigan Lottery: Detroit woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket

A Detroit woman no longer has to wonder what it feels like to win the Lottery after winning a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s $500 Fever instant game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket at the Marathon gas station, located at 14444 Fenkell Street in Detroit.

“I really enjoy the $500 Fever game,” said the 44-year-old player. “I purchased a few tickets and began scratching them off. When I scratched off the ‘6’ symbol and then the $500,000 amount, I thought: ‘there is no way.’ I kept looking it over, but I didn’t believe I had actually won.

“I took it back into the retailer to check it. When a message came up to visit the Lottery commission, I knew it was real. I was shocked”

The lucky player visited Lottery headquarters to claim her prize. She plans to save her winnings.

“You always hear of people winning the Lottery and wonder what it would be like. I can’t believe it actually happened to me,’ said the player.

Players have won more than $19 million playing $500 Fever, which launched in August. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $500,000. More than $10 million in prizes remain, including one $500,000 top-prize and 5,330 $500 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2020, Lottery players won more than $1.5 billion playing instant games.