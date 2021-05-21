Detroit’s first 80-degree day coming earlier each year

DETROIT – This year, Metro Detroit saw four days reach 70 degrees in March, and our first 80-degree day was on April 7.
And over the last several decades, Detroit’s first 80-degree day of the year has been coming earlier and earlier in the season.
The chart in the video above displays the earliest 80-degree day in Detroit each year from the 1970s to 2019. The chart, based on data from Climate Central, shows that the trend is rising: Currently, on average, our first 80-degree day of the season is occurring 25 days earlier than it did in 1970.
An obvious reflection of climate change, which is warming the overall climate.