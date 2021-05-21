Detroit’s first 80-degree day coming earlier each year

DETROIT – This year, Metro Detroit saw four days reach 70 degrees in March, and our first 80-degree day was on April 7.

And over the last several decades, Detroit’s first 80-degree day of the year has been coming earlier and earlier in the season.

The chart in the video above displays the earliest 80-degree day in Detroit each year from the 1970s to 2019. The chart, based on data from Climate Central, shows that the trend is rising: Currently, on average, our first 80-degree day of the season is occurring 25 days earlier than it did in 1970.

An obvious reflection of climate change, which is warming the overall climate.

Watch the video above to see the data.

Related: Warming is the new ‘normal’ for Detroit