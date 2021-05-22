Warren teachers go door-to-door to encourage kids to enroll in summer school

WARREN, Mich. – Teachers in Macomb County went door-to-door Saturday, pushing for students to enroll in summer school.

The majority of students have spent the 2020-21 school year learning virtually. There are real concerns about how much learning was done, so they’re hoping to get the students caught up before the 2021-22 school year.

It was the first time in months some teachers saw their students face-to-face rather than online.

John Bernia, Warren Consolidated Schools’ Chief Academic Officer, said they’ve knocked on about 40,000 doors in an effort to make sure that every student knows about the summer programs.

140 teachers went out in the summer heat to get students to sign up for extended learning to help get back what was lost in technological translation.

In December, it was estimated that students would be anywhere from three to five months behind at the end of the year. That was a best-case scenario. At its worst, students could be between seven to 14 months behind.

It’s why the district is offering classes in the basics -- like reading and math -- along with credit recovery for high school students who need to graduate on time next year.

More information can be found on the Warren Consolidated Schools’ website here.