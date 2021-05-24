Virtual prayer service, period of reflection planned for anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

Tuesday is the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Floyd, who was Black, died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck as he pleaded for air.

Floyd’s death sparked protests and calls for change in policing in the U.S. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in his death.

Many people across the nation have used this last year to personally reflect on social injustices, systemic racism and what many believe is their own complicity.

A special virtual prayer service and period of reflection are being planned for Tuesday night. It was organized by a religious leader from Metro Detroit.

Parts of the program are actually pre-recorded with Bishops from at least 11 diocese from the United States and Canada.

The program beings Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

