WDIV partners with local TV stations to host ‘Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions’

The “Vaccine Town Hall” airs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29 on Local 4. Show hosts will be Devin Scillian (Local 4), Huel Perkins (Fox 2) and Carolyn Clifford (7 Action News). It’s a televised event across several TV stations (WDIV-Local 4, Fox 2 Detroit, WXYZ Channel 7) and Michigan communities. And a partnership with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

Doctors say it’s a race between the COVID-19 vaccine and the virus. And the only way to get the economy back, and our lives back, is to beat this pandemic. More than half of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine but many have not. If more people don’t get vaccinated what can we expect for our future?

Now is the time to get the understanding we need. Join us for the “Vaccine Town Hall: Answering Your Questions.”

There will have a panel of experts answering questions about the COVID-19 vaccine (ask them here), including:

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun – Chief Medical Executive for the State of Michigan

Dr. Rudolph Valentini – DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan Chief Medical Officer (to answer vaccine for kids questions)

Dr. Adam Lauring – an epidemiologist and infectious disease physician who does research for RNA Biomedicine

The “Vaccine Town Hall” will air again on Monday at 4 p.m. on Local 4.