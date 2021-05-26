Specs Howard to become part of Lawrence Tech on June 1

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Specs Howard School of Media Arts is set to become part of Lawrence Tech, officials announced.

The new relationship is set to begin June 1. Existing Specs Howard students will complete their current curricula, but in fall 2021, new degree-specific classes for LTU Specs students will begin, school officials said.

Both current and new LTU Specs students will take their courses on LTU’s full service 107-acre campus in Southfield, according to the announcement.

Specs Howard, which specializes in radio and TV broadcasting, graphic design and digital media arts, has graduated more than 15,000 alumni in those fields.

LTU and Specs Howard have had an agreement since 2004 to allow Specs Howard students to transfer some coursework to LTU’s certificate and degree programs in media communication. It’s a popular route for students.

“Lawrence Tech is proud to continue the legacy that Jerry Liebman (aka Specs Howard) created over 51 years ago, relying on the extensive knowledge and experience that Dick Kiernan brought to Specs Howard,” LTU President Virinder Moudgil said. “It is a fitting tribute to welcome an iconic program like Specs Howard on our campus. Lawrence Tech’s founders forged a path for technological innovation nearly 90 years ago, and Specs did the same with broadcasting, music, video and graphic design.”

Some Specs Howard faculty members are expected to be hired as adjuncts at LTU to help students complete their coursework and then take advantage of additional new degree opportunities, officials said.

Students can use some of their Specs Howard diploma credits at LTU to pursue associate’s or bachelor’s degrees in the media, technology and design fields.

“Partnering with Lawrence Technological University makes perfect sense,” Specs Howard School President Martin Liebman said. “Our long-standing relationship with LTU has built a foundation for a program that will help Specs Howard students go even further than before. I look forward to watching the students excel in their fields and continue to make us proud.”

Tarek Sobh, LTU’s chief academic officer and provost, said that LTU is developing multiple academic tracks and potential pathways for students and there will be abundant opportunities for them at LTU.

“We will also work with Specs’ alumni and create programming and partnerships that celebrate and strengthen their connections to their fellow alumni and students,” Sobh said.

Lawrence Tech has added several academic buildings and two new campus residential buildings in recent years and has sufficient studio, computing, and related spaces to host current Specs Howard students and recruit future LTU Specs students, according to the release.