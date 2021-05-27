Canterbury Village hosting special ‘Dinos After Dark’ event for one night on May 28

'Dinos After Dark' on May 28 at Canterbury Village

LAKE ORION, Mich. – For one night only, you can take a stroll with the dinosaurs at the “Dinos After Dark” event on May 28 at Canterbury Village.

“We’ve got these giant creatures growling, making noises, and now it’s in the evening. It’s kind of spooky but cool spooky,” said Canterbury Village owner Keith Aldridge.

The dinosaurs have roamed Canterbury during the day for the Dino Stroll and will be back this weekend. But on Friday, the creatures will also come to life at night.

“Our Dinosaur Stroll has been well received at Canterbury Village and now it’s turned into a nationwide event for us,” Aldridge said.

Aldridge said some employees will be going on tour with the Dino Stroll.

For more information on Friday’s special event, visit www.dinostroll.com/event/dino-stroll-canterbury.

