Hang out with dinosaurs at upcoming Dino Stroll in Metro Detroit

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dinosaurs have been spotted roaming around Metro Detroit.

They are offering up a preview of a new event happening at Canterbury Village in Orion Township.

Dino Stroll opens May 20. People be able to get up close and personal with the various creatures.

“Everything will be outside. We’ll have about 75-80 dinosaurs out on our campus, which is about 21 acres,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village.

For more information, visit www.dinostroll.com.

Watch the full report in the video above.

More: Local news