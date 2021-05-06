Cloudy icon
46º

Local News

Hang out with dinosaurs at upcoming Dino Stroll in Metro Detroit

Event opens May 20 at Canterbury Village

Tim Pamplin

Tags: 
Dino Stroll
,
Canterbury Village
,
Metro Detroit
,
Michigan
,
Lake Orion
,
Oakland County
,
Event
,
Entertainment
,
Dinosaurs
,
Local News
,
Local
,
News
,
Michigan News
,
Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Dinosaurs have been spotted roaming around Metro Detroit.

They are offering up a preview of a new event happening at Canterbury Village in Orion Township.

Dino Stroll opens May 20. People be able to get up close and personal with the various creatures.

“Everything will be outside. We’ll have about 75-80 dinosaurs out on our campus, which is about 21 acres,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village.

For more information, visit www.dinostroll.com.

Watch the full report in the video above.

More: Local news

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: