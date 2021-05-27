Imagination Station in Toledo reopening with updated COVID rules

TOLEDO, Ohio – Imagination Station in Toledo is reopening Friday with updated COVID-19 protocols.

“Imagination Station has been following guidelines from the state of Ohio and the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and has been working hard to ensure that visits are fun, interactive and comfortable for everyone,” the release says. “With recent guideline changes, we have updated our COVID-19 protocols.”

Masks are recommended for all visitors who aren’t vaccinated. They will be available at the Visitor Service area, the company said.

Workers will be required to wear masks.

Visitors are asked to keep at least six feet of distance between themselves and members of other parties.

Proper hand hygiene is required and hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Imagination Station will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. It will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

