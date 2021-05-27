Metro Detroit weather: Tracking some significant rainfall around the corner

DETROIT – It looks nice outside, but temperatures won’t be getting back to normal until next week. We’ve got quite a bit of rain around the corner, too.

Wet Friday

We’re looking at some soakers for Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will range between a half-inch and possibly over 1 inch in spots.

It looks like some of the higher totals will be right through the heart of the area, generally along the I-96 corridor.

Expect rain to start just after midnight and continue more on than off through lunchtime. Even if those forecast amounts come true, it probably won’t be enough to get us out of our drought.

The entire area remains in category ‘D1’ on the Drought Monitor, which signals a moderate drought. We’re going to need more of these rainstorms in succession, but it’s likely rain won’t return until after the holiday weekend.

Shockingly cool

After spending so many days this month flirting with record heat, it’s a shock to the system to deal with below-normal temperatures.

Friday’s highs will be more than 20 degrees below our typical finish for late May. That will be the coldest of the stretch, with 60s coming back Saturday and 70s for Sunday and Monday.

Morning starts will be in the 40s through the weekend. We might even be dealing with wind chills in the 30s on Saturday morning.

Holiday forecast

Other than the colder-than-normal feel, Memorial Day weekend looks like a weather winner. Expect more sun than clouds, especially Sunday, which should be the brightest (but not warmest) day of the three.

That South Zone rain chance that we’re monitoring Saturday looks less likely with some of the recent data, so unless you’ll be on Lake Erie or one of the Monroe County beaches, you should stay dry all three days. Just to be on the safe side, take us with you on the Local 4Casters app.

