Video: Mackinaw City hotel worker berates, kicks out family after woman makes complaint about plumbing

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. – A woman staying at the Crown Choice Inn & Suites in Mackinaw City with her family last month recorded her encounter with a man behind the desk calling her an “idiot” and a “dumb Democrat” after she made a complaint about her toilet.

The video was posted on social media and has since gone viral.

Jennifer Biela, her friend and their five children checked into the hotel on April 9. They planned to stay for one night since they were heading to Mackinac Island the next day.

“It was just not in good condition and our kids didn’t even want to stay there,” Biela said.

After everybody went to bed at about 11 p.m., Biela’s son heard water running. The toilet overflowed and she went downstairs to report the issue. When she saw that nobody was at the desk, she went to the adjoining property.

The man behind the desk was rude, prompting her to pull out her phone and record the interaction. After lashing out at her, he told her to pack up and leave and that he was calling the police.

Police arrived and said that they saw no sign of malicious intent on Biela’s part, but advised her to leave because the hotel wanted her gone. They left the hotel at about 2:30 a.m. and drove to Gaylord to find a room for the night.

Crown Inn and Suites owner Joe Lieghio said that the person in the video is his cousin, Benny.

“I want them to know we’re very sorry for what happened. My family in no way agrees with anything that was said or how they were treated,” Lieghio said.

Benny has been suspended while the family decides whether to fire him. He sent Biela a letter apologizing and offered a free stay.

However, she said she’s not interested in going back.

“I would implore them to look into the reviews and the comments on the Better Business Bureau. This was not an isolated incident,” she said.

