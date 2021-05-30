Unemployed in Michigan required to show proof of work search activity

DETROIT – People currently receiving unemployment benefits are going to start experiencing new changes.

As of Sunday, May 30 Michigan residents must prove they are actively looking for work in order to collect unemployment benefits.

The work search requirement was waived at the start of the pandemic.

People will now have to perform one work search activity each week they certify for benefits.

That includes applying for a job, participating in virtual job fairs or searching job listings.

FULL DETAILS: People on unemployment must prove they’re looking for work starting May 30