People on unemployment must prove they're looking for work starting May 30

DETROIT – Starting May 30, Michigan residents on unemployment will need to start looking for work to keep getting benefits.

Officials hope the change will help fill thousands of open positions that are available across Metro Detroit.

All seven of the state’s Republican U.S. House members wrote a letter to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer urging a halt to the extra payment, which is on top of maximum state benefits of $362 per week.

They said the benefits incentivize people who are unemployed to not return to work. The work-search requirement was waived starting in March 2020. Claimants will have to conduct at least one work-search activity for each week they certify for benefits.

Companies use work-from-home flex options to attract, keep employees

The job market and the opportunities available have changed dramatically during the COVID pandemic.

Some people looking for work right now have the upper hand as employers realize they need to get creative to get the attention of potential employees. It’s good news for job seekers.

