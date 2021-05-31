Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township destroyed in fire

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Cady-Boyer Barn in Canton Township was destroyed in a fire on Sunday (May 30) afternoon.

The barn was a museum, and just last week it opened a pavilion as a compliment. The barn was completely destroyed in the fire.

Anyone who has been to Canton’s farmer’s market is familiar with the building. Dave Curtis, of the Canton Historical Society, is heartbroken.

“This is extremely sad, especially a loss for the community -- so many events went on here and it’s a historical aspect of the township is now gone,” Curtis said.

The barn stood on Canton School District property, not far from the high school. In 2004, there were plans to knock down the barn to build tennis courts. Curtis asked if he could save it if he raised the money and found a place for it.

With the help of Canton City Hall, business owner Bob Bauer, and his friends from the Amish Community in Homer, Michigan. They were able to remove and restore the barn in 2006.

“They numbered the pieces and put it back together. They spread the pieces out on the field back at the time and spread pieces and started assembling it,” Curtis said.

The Canton Township Fire Marshall is investigating the fire, but have yet to determine a cause.

Curtis is working to find out how to replace the barn with fundraisers if it’s possible.

