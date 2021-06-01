Rare white albino deer found dead in northern Michigan was shot with crossbow, DNR says

A photo of the Albino deer who was killed.

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. – Officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are seeking information about a well known albino deer who was found dead Sunday, May 30 in Irons, an area within Lake County.

Irons is located about 30 miles east of Manistee in the heart of the Manistee National Forest.

According to conservation officers investigating the deer’s death, it was targeted and shot with a crossbow, likely from the road between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The deer was spotted dead at the edge of someone’s yard along North Bass Lake Road about a half mile north of 10 1/2 Mile Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DNR Report All Poaching Hotline at 800-292-7800. Those leaving tips can remain anonymous and might qualify for a cash award.

