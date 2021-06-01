UAW announces LGBTQ caucus during Pride Month

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers (UAW) union announced Tuesday the creation of the LGBTQ caucus as part of their Pride Month initiative.

The group will operate under the UAW Constitution’s standing committees on Civil and Human Rights. UAW President Rory L. Gamble believes that the formation of the group was long overdue.

“The UAW has a unique and proud history of early advocacy of LGBTQ issues in its history,” said Gamble. “From contract negotiations that included non-discrimination and insurance protections prior to the legalization of gay marriage, to local union leadership and support for LGBTQ civil rights advocacy, UAW members in many ways have pioneered efforts for the LGBTQ community. We are so proud to make this announcement during LGBTQ Pride Month.”

Ad

The UAW Constitution provides for standing committees at the international union, regional union and local union levels including the Civil and Human Rights Committee. LGBTQ local representatives will participate through those standing committees.

Gamble also said the member-driven caucus will focus on LGBTQ workplace issues and human rights including protection of members from discrimination. Caucus members will create recommended best practice workplace standards, training and programming as well as advise officers and the IEB on key LGBTQ issues.

The UAW caucus will participate in the AFL-CIO’s Pride at Work program, along with other labor unions with their own LGBTQ caucuses.

More: UAW news