Wayne County child care home license suspended over safety concerns, violations

ROMULUS, Mich. – LARA and the Child Care Licensing Bureau (CCLB) have summarily suspended and issued a notice of intent to revoke the group child care home license of Shelley Macfarlane in Romulus.

The home is located at 9265 Washington Street. The suspension means Macfarlane can’t operate a group child care home at that address or any other location. She may not accept children for care after May 26, 2021.

The order also requires her to inform all parents of children in her care that her license has been suspended and she can no longer provide child care.

LARA issued the suspension after receiving a complaint on May 25. The complaint was investigated and found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules.

The violations include concerns with care and supervision and the use of prohibited means of discipline.

“It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at the Macfarlane group child care home,” according to a press release.

An administrative hearing will be scheduled before an administrative law judge with the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules (MOAHR).

