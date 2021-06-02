WNBA partners with Deloitte for Pride Month: ‘A special celebration of the LGBTQ+ community’

In observance of Pride Month the WNBA and partner Deloitte will promote initiatives that advocate for, support and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and its allies throughout the month of June.

“The WNBA’s commitment to equity, justice, diversity and inclusion is year-long, but this month is a special celebration of the LGBTQ+ community,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “We also wanted to specifically voice our support of the trans community as our WNBA/WNBPA Social Justice Council continues to focus on rights for non-binary and trans people. We are honored to collaborate with WNBA Changemaker Deloitte to continue to shine light on combatting inequities and promoting advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights.”

There will be 10 nationally televised games dedicated to Pride throughout the month of June across ABC, the CBS Television Network, ESPN and ESPN2.

Ad

“We believe people can only achieve their full potential if they can be their authentic selves every single day. When we champion inclusivity, we give courage to those who need it and call upon the world to do better and be better. That is why we are so excited to join with the WNBA in celebrating Pride, this month, and all season long,” said Stacy Janiak, managing partner, chief growth officer, Deloitte LLP.

Related: 25th WNBA in full swing: Here’s what happened Tuesday

Additional Pride campaigns include a partnership with Athlete Ally where the WNBA will conduct league and team ally education sessions on trans inclusivity. Also, the WNBA social channels will promote the importance of taking a stand for equity and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community with #wnbapride.

Ad

Teams will offer special ticket packages, in-arena experiences and Pride-themed games and community events during the month.

Highlights of WNBA Pride TV coverage will include the June 5th, double-header on ABC, as 2020 WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces visit former WNBA MVP Tina Charles and the Washington Mystics followed by the Sky matching up against the six-time WNBA All-Star Nneka Ogwumike and Los Angeles Sparks.

The CBS Television Network will feature two key matchups with the Sun visiting the Sky on Saturday, June 19, and the Mystics traveling to Texas on Saturday, June 26, to take on the league’s 2020 leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings.

More coverage: WNBA news and headlines