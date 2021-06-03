Cloudy icon
2 arrested after police chase in Detroit

Chase ended after suspects rear-ended a Ford Focus, police say

Dane Kelly
, Web Producer

DETROIT – Two men were taken into custody Wednesday after a police pursuit just north of Highland Park.

According to authorities, just after 1 p.m., DPD officers exited their patrol vehicle on John R. Street to investigate two men, who reportedly put their SUV in reverse, grazed one of the officers and sped off.

Police said the officers pursued the SUV until it collided with a Ford Focus. Both men fled on foot, but were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. The two suspects and the driver of the vehicle they struck were taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1240.

