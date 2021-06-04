Metro Detroit weather update: June 4, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 4, 2021 afternoon and evening.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties Saturday.
Local Forecast
Few Sprinkles Possible this Afternoons
- Most of us stay dry, but a few isolated showers are trying to develop.
- A few spots may get a quick shower, but most don’t.
Heat Wave
- 80s today… 90s this weekend.
- There’s no exact definition for a “heat wave” as this term varies from region to region, but the consensus for southeast Michigan is thre 90-degree days in a row. Very possible we get that Saturday through Monday.
Rain Chances Return Next Week
- Most of next week we have a pretty solid chance for PM showers and storms to pop each day.
Humidity/Heat Index Next Week
- Dew points also climb next week. So even though highs will be in the upper 80s Tuesday through Friday, it’ll feel like the lower 90s pretty much all week long.
Local Forecast
Solar Eclipse Next Week
- Thursday morning of next week, June 10, is the “annual solar eclipse”.
- The sun rises at 5:55 a.m. and the eclipse will already be happening.
- The maximum of the eclipse for us is at 5:58 a.m. About half of the sun will be eclipsed by the moon.
- The eclipse for us ends at 6:37 a.m.
- FORECAST: At this point it looks like the pattern much of next week will be sun in the a.m., p.m. pop-up showers and storms, so we may very well be able to see this. However, we won’t get down to the specifics until next week.