WNBA game recaps: Here’s what happened over the weekend

New York Liberty players Betnijah Laney, left center, hugs teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Sami Whitcomb, right, after winning a WNBA basketball game over the Chicago Sky Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Eileen T. Meslar)

The weekend was packed with a total of seven games of action in the W.

Starting on Friday there were two teams to tip off the weekend matchups.

Minnesota Lynx 86, Atlanta Dream 84

The Lynx got a captivating win over the Atlanta Dream giving them their second win of the season and breaking Atlanta’s five game winning streak. Leading the way for the winning team was Napheesa Collier who had 26 points while Kayla McBride added 17 points.

For the Dream, Tiffany Hayes had 23 points while Courtney Williams and rookie Aari McDonald chipped in 15 points each.

Seattle Storm 105, Dallas Wings 102

With a Jewell Lloyd buzzer beater, the Seattle Storm pull out a close one against the Dallas Wings. Leading the way for the Seattle squad was Lloyd with 25 points while Breanna Stewart chipped in 23 points of her own. For Dallas, Marina Mabrey led the way with 24 points while Arike Ogunbowale added 22 points.

Moving on to Saturday, three games gave way to results of three winners.

Las Vegas Aces 96, Washington Mystics 93

The Aces narrowly pull out a win against the Mystics to continue their win streak. Leading the way for the Aces was Liz Cambage who scored 24 points while Jackie Young added in her own 22 points.

For the Mystics Myisha Hines-Allen records a season high 32 points while Ariel Atkins scored 29 points.

Los Angeles Sparks 68, Chicago Sky 63

With only 8 players, the Sparks pull out a 5-point win against the Sky to continue their win streak. Leading the way for the Los Angeles squad was Erica Wheeler with 22 points while teammates Amanda Zhaui B. and Te’a Cooper chipped in 15 points. For the Sky, Kahleah Cooper led the way with 15 points while Ruthy Hebard chipped in 14 points.

Connecticut Sun 85, New York Liberty 64

With the help of Jonquel Jones the Sun get a convincing win over the New York Liberty. Leading the way for the Connecticut team was Jonquel Jones with 31 points while Brionna Jones added 14 points. For the Liberty, Rebecca Allen, the only player to score in double digits for the Liberty, led the way with 14 points while Sami Whitcomb scored 9.

Capping off the weekend were two games on Sunday.

Minnesota Lynx 100, Atlanta Dream 80

The Lynx got their third straight win over the Atlanta Dream but a 20 point margin. Pulling them to victory was Kayla McBride who led the way in scoring with 19 points while Napheesa Collier and Crystal Dangerfield scored 17 each.

For the Dream, leading the way was Tiffany Hayes who had 21 points while rookie Aari McDonald added on 15 points.

Dallas Wings 68, Seattle Storm 67

The Wings avenge the Storm, thanks to a buzzer beater from Arike Ogunbowale. Leading the way for the team was Ogunbowale who had 24 points while her teammates Marina Mabrey added 15 points and Isabelle Harrison scored 14 points.

For the Storm, Jewell Lloyd had 25 points while Breanna Stewart chipped in 14 points.

