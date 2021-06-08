Watch Grand Prix Coverage on Local 4

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear is back and only on Detroit’s Big Event Station!

See all the big moments, the big names and more on Local 4, ClickOnDetroit and NBC, your home for race week coverage.

Watch:

Bernie Smilovitz and Jamie Edmonds bring you the most exciting highlights on Local 4′s extended newscasts Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Races:

Saturday 2 to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Info:

WHAT: The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will take place on Belle Isle, June 11-13, 2021. The event features the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES racing in the Chevrolet Dual in Detroit doubleheader, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Series. The event is collectively referred to as the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

WHEN: Friday-Sunday, June 11-13, 2021

WHERE: The Raceway at Belle Isle Park street circuit

TRACK LENGTH: 2.3 miles

RACE HISTORY: The first Detroit Grand Prix was in 1982 and it started as a Formula One race through the streets of downtown Detroit before becoming a CART-sanctioned race in 1989. The race moved to Belle Isle in 1992 continuing under the CART/Champ Car banner until 2001. After the success of the Super Bowl in Detroit in 2006, Roger Penske and the Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP) teamed up to bring an annual national sporting event to the city of Detroit and spearheaded the return of the Grand Prix in 2007 on Belle Isle. After challenging economic times delayed the event after the 2008 season, the Grand Prix returned in 2012 with Chevrolet as the title sponsor of the event and the current promotional group as a subsidiary of the DDP. The 2019 event marked the 30th Grand Prix in Detroit’s history. The event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: https://detroitgp.com/