Detroit police looking for missing 59-year-old man last seen May 27

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Gerald Harden was last seen May 27 at 11 p.m. in the area of Charest Street and East McNichols Road in Detroit.

Police said Harden has gone missing in the past. He is in good physical condition but does have a medical condition, police said.

Gerald Harden Details Age 59 Height 6′3′' Weight 220 lbs Eyes Brown Hair Bald Clothing Gold hoodie, blue Jeans, Detroit Lions hat

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

