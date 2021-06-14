Cloudy icon
66º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Detroit police looking for missing 59-year-old man last seen May 27

Gerald Harden last seen at 11 p.m.

Kayla Clarke
, Web Producer

Tags: 
Detroit
,
Wayne County
,
News
,
Local
,
Local News
,
Missing
,
Missing in Michigan
,
Missing in Detroit
,
Missing Person
,
Charest Street
,
McNichols Road
Gerald Harden
Gerald Harden (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police want help finding a missing 59-year-old man.

Gerald Harden was last seen May 27 at 11 p.m. in the area of Charest Street and East McNichols Road in Detroit.

Police said Harden has gone missing in the past. He is in good physical condition but does have a medical condition, police said.

Gerald HardenDetails
Age59
Height6′3′'
Weight220 lbs
EyesBrown
HairBald
ClothingGold hoodie, blue Jeans, Detroit Lions hat

Anyone with information should contact The Detroit Police Department 11th Precinct’s Investigative Unit at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

Read: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: