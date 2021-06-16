Working parents face new challenges as more head back to office

DETROIT – When schools and daycares shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, many working parents struggled to manage working while taking care of their children.

As more offices open for in-person work, parents are facing a new set of challenges. Amy Hostinsky is a therapist who has been treating patients virtually throughout the pandemic. While she worked she also helped her two children get through virtual school.

Like so many other parents, Hostinsky is getting ready to make another transition. She’s getting ready to go back to her office for the first time in more than a year.

“I’m excited to be back to the office. I love seeing my clients face-to-face, but I’m gonna miss being with my children at lunchtime and just being able to step outside my office door and check on them,” she said. “I’m very nervous with logistics too. I’m very much a planner, and so I love to know, ‘This is the plan. This is exactly how it’s going to work.’”

Many children got used to their parents working from home and now many families are having to change their routine. The number of workers headed back to their office buildings is expected to rise through the summer months.

The big question now is not just when workers will be heading back, but under what kind of arrangements.

