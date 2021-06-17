How a Metro Detroit hotel group expanded and helped employees despite COVID

DETROIT – Just before the COVID pandemic started there had already been plans in place for a Metro Detroit family-building group to move forward with several bit new ventures.

When the pandemic caused closures, the group expanded its family by knitting together employees, expanding their opportunities and creating a way to survive the pandemic.

Like every other business, The Cambria Group is looking for workers from all kinds of backgrounds including construction and hospitality.

“We were building something new,” owner Joe Caradonna said. “Giant hurdle of what to do.”

Despite the pandemic, the hotel and restaurant Verona opened in Shelby Township in December -- with few customers and few prospects for customers. So the group pulled employees from other venues and trained them for positions that they would need when the closures ended.

Ad

Read: Continuous business news coverage

Another project was being built simultaneously in Detroit -- a full-service restaurant, banquet center and hotel. Due to COVID, construction on Howard Street was stopped and that set the project back.

The owners and staff worked together, took on new jobs and worked together to survive the pandemic.