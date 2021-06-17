Man hospitalized at McLaren Macomb after assault by man shouting slurs, couple says

Man says he, partner were attacked by man shouting anti-LGBTQ slurs

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating an assault on an LGTBQ+ couple in Macomb County.

Anthony Hamilton is traumatized after a vicious assault that landed his partner, Michael Hall, in the ICU at McLaren Macomb Hospital.

It happened Tuesday night at a shopping center near Crocker Boulevard and 16 Mile Road. Hamilton said he and and Hall were riding scooters home from work and a car pulled up with the driver furious.

Hamilton said the driver yelled slurs at the two and followed them for a while before the man exited the white sedan and took a swing at Hall.

“He socks Mike in the face and he fell onto the blacktop and doesn’t move,” Hamilton recalled.

Hall was in critical condition and is now improving from a brain bleed, skull fracture, broken nose, fractured eye socket and memory loss.

Ad

A witness said the passenger in the sedan was yelling for the driver to stop, but was unable to stop him.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating if it is a hate crime. Hamilton said he will speak with investigators again to emphasize that slurs were used before the attack.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical bills. You can donate here.