Local News

Local 4 celebrates Juneteenth by educating our viewers and employees

WDIV-Local 4 Educates and Celebrates the Historical Significance of Juneteenth with Stories and Events.

Donna Harper
, Senior Digital Producer

Detroit Youth Choir performs at Local 4's Juneteenth Celebration

WDIV-Local 4 put its station’s resources behind celebrating and educating viewers, users and employees about the importance and meaning of Juneteenth.

From social media posts to stories on ClickOnDetroit, WDIV’s coverage of Juneteenth was comprehensive. Daily stories on Local 4 News included:

“Local 4′s role in our community comes with social responsibilities,” said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz. “We hope sharing the significance of this day in our history will help spark reflection and conversation.”

In addition to community coverage, the station held a Virtual Employee Education Day with a video presentation on the history of Juneteenth and live interactive discussion with an Outreach Educator from Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History.

The station’s commemoration of Juneteenth culminated with a party for its employees with food, thoughtful conversation, and performances by the nationally-renowned Detroit Youth Choir and award-winning drumline from Cass Tech High School.

“Establishing Juneteenth as a time for all employees to engage in learning and reflection that supports positive dialogues and community outreach has been very meaningful to our DEI mission,” said Caroline Chambers, GMG’s Senior Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.

